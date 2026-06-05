Airbus deliveries surge 59% in May as China shipments resume

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Airbus experienced a massive surge in aircraft deliveries in May, handing over 81 jets to customers—a staggering 59% increase compared to the same month last year. The production boost brings the European planemaker's total deliveries for the year to 262 aircraft, according to the company's monthly report released on Friday.

The sharp rise from April’s 67 deliveries and May 2025's 51 deliveries confirms earlier industry tracking. The rebound was largely driven by a resumption of shipments to China, which had been temporarily paused due to what Airbus described as an administrative delay that has since been successfully resolved, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The strong monthly performance keeps Airbus firmly on track to meet its ambitious commercial goals.

The aerospace giant aims to deliver a total of 870 jets by the end of 2026. On the commercial front, Airbus remains highly competitive, booking 815 gross orders since January, which translates to a net total of 762 aircraft after factoring in cancellations.

News.Az