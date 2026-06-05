Tesla software update makes charging stops more visual

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Tesla has introduced an enhanced visualization feature in its Supercharger navigation system, building on the Site Maps feature rolled out a few months earlier, News.Az reports, citing Teslarati.

The latest software update adds detailed 3D icons representing specific vehicle models parked at charging stalls, giving drivers a clearer view of site occupancy and layout.

The Site Maps feature was first introduced in Tesla’s 2025 Holiday Update, offering 3D overviews of select Supercharger locations with real-time stall availability.

Drivers could previously see which stalls were open, occupied, or out of service when navigating to supported charging stations.

Now, the system goes further by rendering accurate representations of Tesla vehicles, distinguishing between models such as the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck. These icons appear as detailed 3D renderings that reflect the shapes and proportions of the actual vehicles at the site.

This update improves the user experience during road trips and daily charging stops. As drivers approach a Supercharger, the navigation display now shows not only generic occupancy markers but also identifiable vehicle types at each stall.

Blue indicators highlight active charging sessions, while other visual cues show availability or maintenance status. The feature integrates with the existing map interface, allowing drivers to quickly assess the best available stall based on vehicle size and positioning.

Tesla continues to expand the availability of Site Maps across its global Supercharger network. Initially tested at a limited number of locations, the rollout has gradually expanded through recent software updates.

Owners benefit from improved planning, as the system helps identify compatible stalls and reduces uncertainty upon arrival. The update reflects Tesla’s ongoing effort to refine its navigation and charging ecosystem through incremental software improvements.

In addition to model-specific icons, the enhanced maps retain previous features such as integration with nearby amenities and energy usage predictions, providing a more comprehensive tool for efficient charging.

As Tesla’s fleet expands and the Supercharger network grows, such features are expected to play an important role in optimizing the ownership experience. Future updates may extend similar visualizations to more sites and include additional data points for drivers.

With this enhancement, Tesla demonstrates how relatively small updates can significantly improve usability, making Supercharger visits more informative and convenient.

News.Az