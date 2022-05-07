Yandex metrika counter

EU Iran nuclear talks coordinator to visit Tehran amid stalled talks - Nour News

  • World
  • Share
EU Iran nuclear talks coordinator to visit Tehran amid stalled talks - Nour News

The European Union's Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora is to visit Tehran on Tuesday, the semi-official agency Nour News reported on Saturday, as talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have stalled, News.az reports citing Reuters.

"This trip could be seen as a new step in constructive consultations on the few but important issues that have remained in the Vienna talks," Nour News said on Twitter.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      