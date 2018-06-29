EU leaders agree to extend economic sanctions on Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU leaders agreed on Friday to extend economic sanctions against Russia for another six months over Ukraine, an EU source said, AzVision.az reports citing Sputnik.

"There was a short discussion on Russia, Ukraine, and Minsk agreements, which resulted in an agreement to extend sanctions for another six months," the source said.

Earlier, EU sources close to the summit told Sputnik that EU nations’ leaders might bring up Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia as high-stakes talks continued in Brussels.

The lifting of the curbs was tied in March 2015 to peace process in eastern Ukraine as stipulated in the Minsk accords. EU leaders have been meeting annually to assess the progress and decide on sanctions.

A source familiar with the summit talks told reporters that after EU leaders have agreed in principle their stand on prolonged sanctions against Russia, a formal process would kick off on Monday. It is expected to be finalized within a week.

