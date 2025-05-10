EU leaders meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv to urge 30-day Russia ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine and its allies are ready for a "full, unconditional ceasefire" with Russia for at least 30 days starting on Monday, the Ukrainian foreign minister says.

The remarks came as the leaders of four major European countries visited Kyiv, amid a push for Moscow to agree to a truce and launch peace talks on ending the nearly three-year war, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The leaders of France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom arrived in Kyiv on Saturday in a joint show of support, and the group spoke with US President Donald Trump on the phone, the Ukraine foreign minister said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the visiting head of states Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz and Donald Tusk discussed their peace efforts with Mr Trump.

"We reiterate our backing for President Trump's calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace," the leaders said in a joint statement.

In a statement on X, Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said the phone call was "productive" and Ukraine and all its allies were ready for a 30-day ceasefire.

In March, the United States proposed an immediate, limited 30-day truce which Ukraine accepted, but the Kremlin has held out for terms more to its liking.

