EU looks to restrict Russian oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline

The European Union is mulling imposing trade restrictions on continued Russian fuel imports via the Druzhba pipeline feeding Hungary and Slovakia, News.az reports citing Bloomberg.

According to them, these plans are separate from a proposed 19th sanctions package on Russia that would affect Russian LNG and oil tankers that the European Commission (EC) views as the country’s shadow fleet.

Unlike sanctions which need the support of everybody in the EU, the news agency continued, trade measures such as tariffs would only require the backing of a majority of member states. This is how the EU expects to meet a key demand from US President Donald Trump who called for tariffs on China and India as punishment for buying Russian crude despite opposition from Budapest and Bratislava.

News.Az