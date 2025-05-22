EU not discussing use of frozen Russian assets as part of sanctions package

Member-states of the European Union are not discussing the possibility of using frozen Russian assets as part of the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions, official spokesperson of the European Commission Paula Pinho said at a press conference, News.az reports citing TASS.

"The President [of the European Commission] has already mentioned the elements (of the new sanctions package - TASS) that are currently being considered and the immobilized assets are not among them," she said.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said earlier that the EU is working on the 18th sanctions package that would comprise measures against Russian oil, lowering of the oil price ceiling and new restrictions against the so-called "shadow" fleet.

EU countries approved the 17th package of anti-Russian sanctions this week, having blacklisted seventeen individuals, 58 organizations and 189 tankers carrying Russian oil and petroleum products.

News.Az