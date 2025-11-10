Yandex metrika counter

EU Parliament backs off from rejecting long-term budget

  • World
  • Share
EU Parliament backs off from rejecting long-term budget
Olivier Matthys/EPA

The European Parliament’s centrist political groups have backed down from a threat to vote against a key part of the EU’s long-term budget, following concessions made by the European Commission.

After weeks of pressure from the political groups, the Commission on Sunday evening proposed several changes to its plan for the next seven-year EU budget in an effort to avert an all-out rebellion during a vote on Thursday, according to a document seen by POLITICO, News.Az reports.

The presidents of the Commission and Parliament — Ursula von der Leyen and Roberta Metsola — and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, spoke Monday to discuss the budget plan.

The center-right European People’s Party, the Socialists and Democrats, the liberals of Renew Europe, and the Greens had on Oct. 30 sent a letter to the Commission demanding changes to the proposal — especially the way it deals with EU cash for regions and for farmers — and threatening to refuse to engage in negotiations if those changes were not made.

Hours after the Commission changed its plans, those groups are now backing down.

"Victory for the European Parliament in defending farmers and regions in the next long-term EU budget," Siegfried Mureșan, the EPP's lead negotiator on the budget, wrote on social media on Monday.

A Renew Europe official, granted anonymity to speak freely, told POLITICO that the group “will not ask for a resolution rejecting national plans to be tabled for a vote in the plenary this week."

Lawmakers and officials from S&D and Greens also indicated that the resolution is unlikely to come to fruition, despite some misgivings about the Commission's proposed compromise.

"There is nothing substantial to answer the main demands of the [European Parliament's] letter," Jean-Marc Germain, a Socialist lawmaker who works on the budget file, told POLITICO.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      