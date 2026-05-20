OpenAI preparing to file for IPO in coming days or weeks

OpenAI preparing to file for IPO in coming days or weeks

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OpenAI is preparing to file for ​an initial public offering ‌in the coming days or weeks, the Wall Street ​Journal reported on Wednesday, ​citing people familiar with the ⁠matter.

The ChatGPT maker is ​working with bankers at firms, ​including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, on a draft IPO ​prospectus that it plans ​to file confidentially with regulators soon, ‌possibly ⁠as early as Friday, the report said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a ​Reuters request ​for ⁠comment. Reuters could not independently verify the ​report.

The AI company ​was ⁠considering filing with securities regulators as soon as the ⁠second ​half of 2026, Reuters ​has reported.

News.Az