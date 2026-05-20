OpenAI preparing to file for IPO in coming days or weeks
Photo: BBC
OpenAI is preparing to file for an initial public offering in the coming days or weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The ChatGPT maker is working with bankers at firms, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, on a draft IPO prospectus that it plans to file confidentially with regulators soon, possibly as early as Friday, the report said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
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OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.
The AI company was considering filing with securities regulators as soon as the second half of 2026, Reuters has reported.
By Faig Mahmudov