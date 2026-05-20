Rosenberg: Putin enjoys Xi's Chinese welcome but heads home without pipeline deal

As Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping walked the red carpet towards the Great Hall of the People, a Chinese military band played the romantic Russian classic Moscow Nights, News.az reports, citing BBC.

"If only you knew how these Moscow Nights are dear to me," goes the refrain.

Hidden in the notes, was there a hint of political romance?

Even bromance...?

"My dear friend," said Putin to Xi.

"My old friend," said Xi to Putin.

It was the language of two leaders who like to show they've built a special relationship. They have had plenty of time to do so: they have met more than 40 times over the years.

In their public statements they spoke of "strategic co-operation" between their nations, about "partnership", "mutual respect", "friendship" and "trust."