Yandex metrika counter

EU plans another sanctions package against Russia

  • World
  • Share
EU plans another sanctions package against Russia
Photo: Bloomberg

The European Union is set to develop a new, 19th package of sanctions targeting Russia, European diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas announced after an urgent videoconference of EU foreign ministers convened ahead of the upcoming Russia-US summit.

In her opinion, the EU should not discuss concessions until Russia agrees to a full and unconditional truce, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kallas believes that the sequence of actions should include first a truce without preconditions with a strict monitoring system and ironclad guarantees, and negotiations later.

Until that happened, she promised to work on the 19th package of sanctions.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      