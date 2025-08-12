EU plans another sanctions package against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union is set to develop a new, 19th package of sanctions targeting Russia, European diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas announced after an urgent videoconference of EU foreign ministers convened ahead of the upcoming Russia-US summit.

In her opinion, the EU should not discuss concessions until Russia agrees to a full and unconditional truce, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kallas believes that the sequence of actions should include first a truce without preconditions with a strict monitoring system and ironclad guarantees, and negotiations later.

Until that happened, she promised to work on the 19th package of sanctions.

News.Az