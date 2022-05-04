EU preparing next package of aid for Azerbaijan in demining work

EU preparing next package of aid for Azerbaijan in demining work

The EU is preparing the next package of assistance for Azerbaijan in demining its liberated territories, EU Ambassador to Baku Peter Michalko said at a press conference on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that the current aid package is 2.5 million euros.

The EU renders assistance and technical support to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) through the UN Development Program (UNDP), noted Michalko.

“We will continue to provide further support in such an important issue as de-mining,” the ambassador added.

News.Az