EU short-term visa-free regime for Ukraine enters into force

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced that the visa free regime with the European Union came in force on Sunday, Sputnik reports.

"Ukrainian citizens’ 90-day visa-free travel to the EU member states came into force Sunday", Poroshenko said.

“Visa-free regime for Ukraine started working!” Poroshenko posted on his Facebook account.

On May 17, President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani and Malta's Interior Minister Carmelo Abela, presiding at the Council of the European Union, signed a document on amending the bloc's legislation to grant Ukrainians the 90-day visa-free regime, which entered into force at midnight local time on Sunday.

