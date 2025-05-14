EU to impose higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports starting in June

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU plans to significantly raise tariffs on Ukrainian imports starting June 6, according to the Financial Times citing two diplomats, News.Az reports.

This move comes as temporary trade preferences, introduced after Russia's 2022 invasion, expire. A spokesperson for the European Commission told the newspaper that the bloc plans "transitional measures" that would sharply reduce duty-free quotas while trade talks with Kiev continue. The diplomats said quotas will be divided monthly to limit import volumes, with steep cuts to maize, sugar, poultry and honey. They added that Poland asked the Commission for such a measure, citing pressure on EU farmers.

Ukraine reportedly estimates the new tariffs could cost €3.5 billion in lost revenue annually.

