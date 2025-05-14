Yandex metrika counter

EU to impose higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports starting in June

  • World
  • Share
EU to impose higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports starting in June
Credit: Rochu_2008 - stock.adobe.com

The EU plans to significantly raise tariffs on Ukrainian imports starting June 6, according to the Financial Times citing two diplomats, News.Az reports.

This move comes as temporary trade preferences, introduced after Russia's 2022 invasion, expire. A spokesperson for the European Commission told the newspaper that the bloc plans "transitional measures" that would sharply reduce duty-free quotas while trade talks with Kiev continue. The diplomats said quotas will be divided monthly to limit import volumes, with steep cuts to maize, sugar, poultry and honey. They added that Poland asked the Commission for such a measure, citing pressure on EU farmers.

Ukraine reportedly estimates the new tariffs could cost €3.5 billion in lost revenue annually.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      