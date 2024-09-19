EU to warn Apple over iOS compatibility

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union is preparing to issue a warning to Apple Inc. to open its tightly controlled iPhone operating system to competing technologies, or face substantial fines.

EU watchdogs are due to announce under the bloc’s new Digital Markets Act that the Cupertino, California-based firm must step into line with strict new rules on making operating systems fully functional with other technologies, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke under condition of anonymity, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg. Th European Commission declined to comment. Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.While the announcement is a step shy of being a formal investigation, the EU aims to compel Apple to re-engineer its services to allow rival companies to access the iPhone’s operating system. One of the aims of the DMA is to ensure that other developers can gain access to key iPhone features, such as its Siri voice commands and its payments chip.The EU may later decide to launch a formal probe if Apple doesn’t step into line with the DMA, which could eventually lead to hefty fines of up to 10% of global annual turnover.

News.Az