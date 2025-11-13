EU urges Ukraine to tackle corruption following energy scandal

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Union officials warned Ukraine on Thursday that it must continue its fight against corruption following a major scandal that could undermine the country's ability to secure financial assistance. However, they also reassured Kyiv that aid would still be provided as it strives to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed European concerns about corruption when he spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose administration has been engulfed by the scandal involving embezzlement and kickbacks at the state-owned nuclear power company. It’s fast becoming one of the most significant government crises since Moscow’s full-scale invasion, with media reports implicating a close associate of Zelenskyy, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Merz “underlined the German government’s expectation that Ukraine press ahead energetically with fighting corruption and further reforms, particularly in the area of the rule of law,” his office said in a statement.

Zelenskyy, the statement said, promised “full transparency, long-term support for the independent anti-corruption authorities and quick further measures in order to win back the confidence of the Ukrainian population, European partners and international donors.”

At the same time, a European Commission spokesperson said that uncovering the alleged kickback scheme demonstrated that Ukraine’s efforts to fight corruption are working as the country strives to meet the standards for EU membership.

“This investigation shows that anti-corruption bodies are in place and functioning in Ukraine,” Guillaume Mercier said in Brussels.

“Let me stress that the fight against corruption is key for a country to join the EU. It requires continuous efforts to guarantee a strong capacity to combat corruption and a respect for the rule of law.”

