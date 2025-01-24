Eurasian Expo 2025 set for Tehran from Feb. 21-24

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Third Eurasia Exhibition, titled "Eurasia Expo 2025," will take place at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from February 21 to 24, 2025, News.az reports citing Mehr news agency .

At the initiative taken by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), the exhibition will be held with the participation of competent trade-economic companies and technological- and knowledge-based firms.Considering the signing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and importance of developing economic and trade cooperation with the member states of the union, the "Third Exclusive Trade Exhibition with Eurasia" will be held in Tehran.This prestigious international exhibition will be held for a period of three days with the participation of trade-business delegations from EAEU member states, technological and knowledge-based companies to provide a platform for interaction, exchange of experiences and achievements, international cooperation, and export of domestically manufactured products to the Eurasian countries.The Eurasia Expo 2025 will be a platform for showcasing products in the fields of oil, gas, petrochemicals and related industries, agriculture and food industries, automobiles, transportation, tourism, medicine and medical equipment, banking, insurance and guarantee funds, knowledge-based products and services, and advanced technologies.

