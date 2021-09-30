European Commission chief seeks to reassure Serbia over EU bid

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission moved on Thursday to reassure Serbia of its future European Union membership after an inside doc in Brussels confirmed that EU states may now not agree to assure six Balkan international locations a spot within the bloc, Reuters reports.

Ahead of a Balkan-EU summit on Oct. 6 in Slovenia, Reuters reported on Tuesday that the 27 member states have thus far been unable to agree on a declaration reaffirming their 18-year-old pledge of future EU membership for the western Balkan states. learn extra

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen used her stopover in Serbia on Thursday, a part of a six-nation regional tour, to present that Brussels has not forgotten about their aspirations.

“I am a strong advocate for bringing Serbia into the European Union,” she mentioned in a speech to open a railway.

“We support Serbia’s ambition to open as soon as possible new accession clusters,” von der Leyen mentioned, referring to negotiating chapters, whereas additionally acknowledging that EU states had the ultimate phrase in permitting Belgrade to transfer ahead.

