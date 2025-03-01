News.az
News
Serbia
Tag:
Serbia
Serbia to restore mandatory military service in 2026
30 Dec 2025-09:30
Serbia to hold parliamentary elections in 2026, President Vucic says
29 Dec 2025-03:55
Dušan Proroković: Results of the year are clear – anti-Americanism rises, trust in EU falls - INTERVIEW
26 Dec 2025-10:38
Serbia backs talks over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm
25 Dec 2025-17:45
Azerbaijani delegation visits Heydar Aliyev monument in Serbia
17 Dec 2025-21:59
Djokovic to begin Australian Open prep in Adelaide
16 Dec 2025-13:53
Azerbaijan, Serbia explore cooperation in military education
27 Nov 2025-19:45
Serbia’s NIS oil refinery halts operations as U.S. sanctions take effect
25 Nov 2025-14:15
Serbian President Vucic warns Europe may be preparing for war with Russia
12 Nov 2025-10:20
Serbia faces a turning point: Early elections to decide the country’s future
04 Nov 2025-11:12
