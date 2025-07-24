European enlargement commissioner set to visit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, will make an official visit to Türkiye on Friday, The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

No further details of the visit have been announced as yet, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987 and has been a candidate country since 1999. Membership negotiations started in 2005 but entered a stalemate after 2007 due to the Cyprus issue and political opposition by several member states.

