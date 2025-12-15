European leaders to meet Zelenskyy in Berlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several EU member state leaders will take place in Berlin, Germany, on December 15.

The Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, as well as the NATO Secretary General, will also join the discussions, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The meeting will be attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

In Berlin, President Zelenskyy's talks with Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, and his special envoy Steve Witkoff are continuing with the participation of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and several other officials. Merz will also host the evening meeting of European leaders.

According to Merz's press secretary Stefan Kornelius, many European heads of state and government, as well as EU and NATO leaders, will join the negotiations after the initial discussions.

News.Az