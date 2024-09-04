Yandex metrika counter

European markets close with losses

European stock exchanges ended the day with losses on Wednesday.

The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, fell 5.02 points, or 0.97%, to close at 514.82.

The UK's FTSE 100 lost 28 points, or 0.35%, to end the day at 8,269. Germany's DAX shed 155 points, or 0.83%, to 18,591.

France's CAC 40 was the worst performer of the day, losing 74 points, or 0.98%, to wrap the session up at 7,500.

Italy's FTSE MIB decreased 181 points, or 0.54%, to finish the day at 33,682.

Spain's IBEX 35, meanwhile, declined 65 points, or 0.58%, to close at 11,213.

