European Parliament approves one-year delay for deforestation law

The European Parliament on Wednesday voted to postpone the implementation of the EU’s deforestation law by one year, giving companies extra time to comply with new rules designed to prevent deforestation.

Under the revised schedule, large operators and traders must adhere to the regulation by December 30, 2026, while micro- and small enterprises have until June 30, 2027, the Parliament said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

