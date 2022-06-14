Eurosatory defense exhibition opens in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Eurosatory 2022 international defense exhibition and trade opened at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center after a 4-year hiatus, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The exhibition, held every two years, showcases new innovative defense and security technologies of 1,726 companies representing 63 countries. This year’s exhibition brings together defense and security specialists from 140 companies.

Also, 260 high-level delegations from 92 countries are expected to take part in Eurosatory this year. The five-day exhibition will be attended by 171 high-level experts, 65 in defense and 106 in security.

Turkiye is represented by up to 40 companies at the exhibition.

The exhibition that will last until Friday will also feature conferences, forums and simulations.

News.Az