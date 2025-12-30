Eurostar cancels all trains from London to Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam

By midday, at least a dozen Eurostar services connecting the UK with France, Belgium, and the Netherlands were canceled, with several others experiencing delays or being rerouted.

Eurostar has suspended all train services departing London for Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels until further notice after a power failure in the Channel Tunnel led to the breakdown of a Le Shuttle train, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At London’s St Pancras station, staff have advised passengers to delay their journeys and rebook for a later date.

Meanwhile, Eurotunnel’s Le Shuttle service also halted operations between Folkestone and Calais following what it described as an overnight "power supply issue".

National Rail said the severe disruption is likely to continue until the end of the day.

In a statement, Eurostar said, "Services to and from London are suspended until further notice due to overhead power supply issues in the Channel Tunnel, followed by a failed Le Shuttle train".

"We advise our customers to re-book their journey for another day, with free exchanges available. We apologise for the disruption and will continue to keep customers updated with the latest information," the statement added, the report said.

Eurostar said affected passengers can change their travel plans at no extra cost, or opt to cancel their booking and receive either a full refund or an e-voucher.

News.Az