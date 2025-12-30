Eurostar faces major delays amid Channel Tunnel power issues
Eurostar has warned travelers of significant delays and last-minute cancellations after a power supply problem disrupted services in the Channel Tunnel.
The high-speed operator is strongly advising passengers to reschedule their journeys, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The outage comes as Eurostar faces operational challenges during the busy holiday travel period.