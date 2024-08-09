Ex-Catalan leader ‘eludes police manhunt and flees Spain’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Carles Puigdemont, the fugitive ex-Catalan leader, has evaded a massive police manhunt and fled Spain, his party has said, News.az reports citing BBC .

Spanish authorities launched a large manhunt for Mr Puigdemont on Thursday after he made a shock return to Spain, gave a short speech to crowds in Barcelona and then disappeared.He's wanted by Spain on charges linked to a failed bid for Catalan independence in 2017.After a tumultuous 24 hours on the run, Mr Puigdemont is now back in Belgium where he lives, his party's secretary general Jordi Turull said on Friday.For much of the past several years Mr Puigdemont has lived in Brussels. He's spent nearly seven years in exile.In an interview with RAC1 radio station, Mr Turull said he knew the ex-Catalan leader was in Brussels but could not confirm whether he had made it back to his home in the Waterloo municipality.Catalan's police, known as Mossos d'Esquadra, are facing strong scrutiny from a Spanish Supreme Court judge, who has demanded an explanation as to why Mr Puigdemont was able to get away.Mr Puigdemont's disruptive appearance near the Catalan parliament in Barcelona was moments before the investiture of Socialist Salvador Illa as the new Catalan president.

