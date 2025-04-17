Ex-Cyclone Tam wreaks havoc across northern New Zealand

Debris on the ground from high tide earlier in the day at Kissing Point in Whangārei. Photo / Denise Piper

Former Tropical Cyclone Tam has brought wild weather to New Zealand's Northland and Auckland regions, leaving thousands without power and causing significant disruption as it tracks further south.

Heavy rain and strong winds have downed powerlines, felled trees, closed roads, and disrupted transport, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As of Thursday afternoon, around 5,000 properties in Northland remained without power, with Northpower, the electric power distribution company, warning repairs could take up to three days. At the storm's peak, over 8,700 Northland homes were affected, according to Radio New Zealand (RNZ).

Telecommunications were also impacted, with power outages affecting cellphone towers, RNZ reported on Thursday.

Air New Zealand cancelled multiple flights, and some Auckland ferry services were suspended. Motorists were urged to take care on the Auckland Harbor Bridge due to high winds, with the local council receiving 284 storm-related calls between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon, local media reported.

The storm is now moving toward Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, and the upper South Island, prompting warnings for a wild and wet Easter weekend, according to MetService forecast.

News.Az