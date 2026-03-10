Ex-Meta AI chief’s startup raises $1B for new AI

+ ↺ − 16 px

Advanced Machine Intelligence (AMI), the startup founded by former Meta Platforms AI chief Yann LeCun, has raised $1.03 billion at a $3.5 billion pre-money valuation to develop AI systems focused on reasoning, planning, and “world models.”

The funding round, co-led by Cathay Innovation, Greycroft, Hiro Capital, HV Capital, and Bezos Expeditions, positions AMI as a test of LeCun’s belief that current large language models fall short of true human-level reasoning and autonomy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

LeCun, who founded Facebook AI Research (FAIR) in 2013 and left Meta at the end of 2025, said AMI aims to build AI capable of understanding and planning in complex real-world environments, not just predicting the next word or pixel.

In the near term, AMI targets organizations operating complex systems, including manufacturers, automakers, aerospace companies, biomedical firms, and pharmaceutical groups. Over time, the technology could power consumer applications, such as domestic robots that understand the physical world, and potentially integrate with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses.

LeCun emphasized that AMI wants to become the main provider of intelligent systems across industries, aiming for AI that can reason, plan, and operate autonomously in ways current models cannot.

News.Az