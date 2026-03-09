YouTube, TikTok in talks over Indonesia child block

+ ↺ − 16 px

TikTok and YouTube are in talks with Indonesia’s government over a new plan to block social media access for children under 16 starting later this month. The move comes under a ministerial regulation targeting “high-risk” social media accounts.

Platforms affected include Roblox, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance. YouTube said it is reviewing the regulation to support parents while maintaining educational access, adding it remains committed to protecting youth online. TikTok confirmed it is engaging with officials to understand the rules; its teen accounts already have over 50 built-in safety and privacy features, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The deactivation is set to begin on March 28, according to Meutya Hafid, Indonesia’s Communications and Digital Minister. Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, cautioned that bans may push teens toward unregulated or less safe platforms, noting that both Instagram and Facebook have safeguards for teen users.

Several governments, including Australia’s, have imposed restrictions on social media use among children amid growing concerns over safety and mental health.

News.Az