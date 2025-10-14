Ex-Senator Mitt Romney’s sister-in-law found dead in Southern California parking garage

+ ↺ − 16 px

A family member of former Utah Senator and two-time presidential candidate Mitt Romney was found dead in a mall parking garage in the Santa Clarita Valley Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Carrie Romney, 64, was found dead next to a parking garage in the Town Center area of the neighborhood.

Preliminary information indicated she may have jumped or fallen from the garage, according to sources.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed her cause of death as "deferred" while toxicology tests were pending. The Sheriff's Department told ABC News it is conducting a death investigation.

An investigation is ongoing, and investigators are waiting on an official cause of death from the medical examiner.

Mitt Romney was the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007, and was the GOP nominee in the 2012 presidential election. He served as senator of Utah from 2019 to 2025.

News.Az