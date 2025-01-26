At 69, Alexander Lukashenko reliance on Russian money to keep his regime afloat is making it harder to avoid becoming directly involved in the war. | Sergei Savostyanov/Alexander Lukashenko

+ ↺ − 16 px

The current President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, wins the presidential election with 87.6% of the votes, according to the exit poll of the Belarusian Committee of Youth Organizations.

According to the exit poll, the chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party Oleg Gaidukevich is gaining 1.8% of the votes, entrepreneur Anna Kanopatskaya - 1.6%, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party Sergei Syrankov - 2.7%, chairman of the Republican Party of Labor and Justice Alexander Khizhnyak - 1.2%, 5.1% of voters voted against all, News.Az citing the TASS The exit poll was conducted at more than 300 polling stations, in large cities and in rural areas, according to a sociological sample. This is the only exit poll for the presidential elections in the Republic of Belarus.Preliminary data on the election results from the Central Election Commission of Belarus are expected to be announced at 2:30 on January 27 (03:30 Baku time).

News.Az