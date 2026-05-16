Pezeshkian praises pope’s comments on US strikes

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Masoud Pezeshkian has thanked Pope Leo for what he described as a “moral, logical and fair” stance on recent U.S. military strikes against Iran, according to Iranian state media.

In a message published by the Fars news agency, Pezeshkian said the pope’s comments came in response to strikes that he argued were carried out under false pretences and in violation of international law, with Israeli support, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He also referenced remarks attributed to U.S. President Donald Trump, criticising statements about “destroying the historical civilisation of Iran” and returning it to the “Stone Age,” calling them dangerous and unacceptable.

The Iranian president said such rhetoric reflected an “illusion of absolute power” and a political approach based on “bullying and unbridled violence.”

Pezeshkian further warned that U.S. and Israeli policies threaten not only Iran but also broader international law, human values, and religious principles, according to the statement.

The Vatican has not publicly issued additional clarification beyond the reported remarks.

News.Az