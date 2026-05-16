Putin will head to China one week after Trump

Putin will head to China one week after Trump

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The Kremlin announced Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China on May 19-20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, following US President Donald Trump's state visit to Beijing.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin and Xi will discuss bilateral relations, ways to deepen the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries, and key international and regional issues, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

The two leaders are also expected to sign a joint statement following the talks, along with several bilateral intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements, it said.

Putin will also meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss trade and economic cooperation, the statement said.

The trip coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries.

Putin and Xi are also set to participate in the opening ceremony of the Russia-China Years of Education (2026-2027).

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed the visit, which will come just days after US President Trump traveled to Beijing, where he held extensive talks with Chinese President Xi.

In 2025, bilateral trade between Beijing and Moscow exceeded $200 billion.

On Friday, China’s Foreign Minister Wang said that China and the US share an interest in an early end to the Ukraine conflict and are willing to continue communication on promoting peace talks.

News.Az