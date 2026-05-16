David Beckham named Britain's first billionaire sports star

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Sir David Beckham is Britain’s first billionaire sportsman after he and wife Lady Victoria doubled their wealth in the last year, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

The celebrity couple now have a combined fortune of £1.185bn, a significant increase from the £500m estimated net worth they had on the 2025 list, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Sports.

The major uptick in wealth is attributed to Sir David’s investments in the US, as the signing of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami until 2028 has lifted the value of his stake in the club, and a vast property development adjoining Inter’s home has provided another windfall.

Meanwhile, revenues at Lady Beckham’s eponymous fashion line have topped £100m.

The revelation comes amid the couple’s feud with their oldest son, Brooklyn.

They were accused by Brooklyn of “trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped” in a lengthy social media post in January.

He also alleged his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz, had been “disrespected” by his family.

Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher are newcomers to the rich list, thanks to their sell-out tour last year.

The pair have an estimated joint wealth of £375m as a result of the 41 shows they performed with the band between July and November.

While fans were excited at the reunion, some were outraged after some standard tickets in the UK and Ireland jumped from £148 to £355.

The controversy prompted the government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge to look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is currently working on a documentary about the reunion concerts, which will screen in cinemas and air on Disney+.

Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis and her family are also newcomers to the list, with an estimated wealth of £400m.

Eavis’s father Sir Michael hosted his first music festival at Worthy Farm in 1970. The business is now partly owned by family trusts.

The billionaire Hinduja family tops the annual list for the fourth consecutive year, following the death of patriarch Gopichand Hinduja last year.

His children Sanjay and Dheeraj Hinduja and their family now inherit the top spot, with the list putting their wealth at £38bn, up from £35.3bn last year.

Musicians Sir Elton John, Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Sir Brian May, theatre impresario Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber, author JK Rowling, make-up guru Charlotte Tilbury and racing driver Sir Lewis Hamilton are also among the household names who appear in the annual survey.

The King also appears on the list, with an estimated wealth of £680m.

Meanwhile, boxer Tyson Fury debuts in this year’s 40 under 40 list, with an estimated wealth of £162m.

He is bested by musicians Ed Sheeran, with £410m; Harry Styles, with £235m; and Adele, with £172m.

Pop star Dua Lipa also makes the list, with a £150m fortune, while Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe just slips into the top 40 in 39th place with £103m.

News.Az