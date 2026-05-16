Ukraine receives over 500 bodies of fallen soldiers

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Ukraine has received the bodies of 528 people killed in the war as part of a new repatriation effort, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday.

According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and the Security Service of Ukraine, the remains are believed by the Russian side to belong to Ukrainian service members, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Officials said forensic experts and law enforcement investigators will now conduct identification procedures to confirm the identities of the repatriated bodies.

The operation involved coordination between several Ukrainian agencies, including the armed forces, the Interior Ministry, emergency services, and the office responsible for missing persons cases.

Ukrainian authorities also thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for assisting with the repatriation process.

The exchange is one of several large-scale wartime repatriation efforts carried out in recent months. Ukrainian officials noted that previous operations in April and February also resulted in the return of around 1,000 bodies each believed to belong to fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

Earlier exchanges between Kyiv and Moscow have included the transfer of remains from both sides of the conflict.

News.Az