Exit Poll: Nicusor Dan wins second round of Romanian presidential elections

Presidential candidate Nicusor Dan casts his vote at a polling station during the second round of the country's presidential election in Fagaras, Romania, 18 May 2025.

Pro-European independent candidate Nicusor Dan, who is the mayor of Bucharest, wins 54.1% of the vote in the second round of Romania's presidential elections.

This is evidenced by exit poll data from the Center for Urban and Regional Sociology (CURS), News.Az informs via TASS.

The leader of the nationalist Alliance for the Unification of Romanians, George Simion, receives 45.9% of the vote.

According to another exit poll conducted by the Avangarde Social and Behavioural Research Group, Dan received 54.9% of the vote, while Simion received 45.1%.

The turnout was 64.39% of registered voters.

"Today's elections were won by a community of Romanians who want profound changes in Romania," Dan said after the exit poll results were known. "This is a community that wants functional state institutions, a reduction in corruption, a prosperous economic environment for Romanians, a society of dialogue and not hatred."

News.Az