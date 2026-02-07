Explosion at China biotech workshop kills five

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five people have died following an explosion at a biotechnology company workshop in northern China.

The blast occurred on Saturday morning in Shanyin County, located in Shuozhou city in Shanxi province. Emergency services launched a search and rescue operation after the incident, News.Az reports, citing China Daily.

Authorities said five individuals were trapped inside the workshop following the explosion. After rescue teams completed their search, officials confirmed that all five victims had been located, but none survived.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Investigators are currently working to establish what triggered the blast, while local authorities continue handling follow-up response measures.

Industrial accidents remain a major safety concern in parts of China, and authorities typically launch full investigations after such incidents to determine responsibility and prevent similar disasters in the future.

