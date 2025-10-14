Explosion at Italian farmhouse kills three military police officers

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion at a farmhouse in northern Italy early Tuesday killed three military police officers and injured at least 13 others, officials said.

The blast occurred as officers from multiple agencies, along with firefighters, were enforcing an eviction order at the two-story building in Castel d’Azzano, in the province of Verona. The explosion caused the building to collapse, trapping officers inside, according to a Carabinieri spokesperson, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Italy’s Defense Minister, Guido Crosetto, confirmed the casualties, while Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said the blast was heard three miles away. Three siblings living in the farmhouse had reportedly refused to leave despite the eviction order. Two of the siblings, both in their 60s, were injured in the blast and were arrested at the site; the third was apprehended nearby.

Verona’s Chief Prosecutor, Raffaele Tito, called the incident “an incredible tragedy” and described the officers’ efforts as being carried out with maximum safety measures.

This is a developing story.

News.Az