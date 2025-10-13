Meloni: Italy ready to contribute to Gaza efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

After the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh on Monday, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni stated that Italy is ready to contribute to efforts in Gaza. She added that the recognition of the State of Palestine is closer following the peace deal, and that Rome would deploy peacekeepers if requested by the United Nations.

"Italy is ready to do its part" in Gaza, "it's a great opportunity," Meloni said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"It's a historic day, I'm proud that Italy is here," she added, emphasizing "my gratitude for Italy's humanitarian work for the people of Gaza, but also for all its efforts to bring about a cessation of hostilities." "Clearly, if the plan is implemented, Italy's recognition of Palestine will be closer.

"I aim to have a State of Palestine, and therefore the recognition of the State of Palestine, so when the conditions set by Parliament are met, of course," she explained.

"On the security front, our Carabinieri have been training the Palestinian Police for years, and we are also involved in the EU mission in Rafah.

"We can and are ready to implement this presence, which is already envisaged in the mission decree, up to the point of participating in a stabilization force, which in this case would clearly also require parliamentary approval.

"I hope that, for once, and I am certain that this time, we could even, let's say, vote unanimously," she said.

"The political will on my part is there, if requested, of course," Meloni added.

"It's not interposition, it's ceasefire monitoring.

It requires a UN resolution. When it's approved and Italy's participation is requested, I ask Parliament, but that's my position."

