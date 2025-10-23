Explosion at Russian military plant near Urals city kills 12

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 12 people have been killed and five others injured following an explosion at a military plant near the Russian Urals city of Chelyabinsk.

Aleksei Teksler, governor of the Chelyabinsk region, confirmed that the blast occurred in the nearby city of Kopeisk. He said a fire that broke out after the explosion had been extinguished, though he did not name the facility involved, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Russian investigators said they have opened a criminal case into the incident. Local media outlets, citing eyewitness accounts, reported that the explosion took place at the Plastmass plant, which is operated by the state defense conglomerate Rostec.

Governor Teksler stressed that there was no evidence linking the explosion to drone activity, amid heightened regional tensions and frequent reports of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure.

Rostec has not yet commented on the incident.

The Plastmass plant reportedly manufactures industrial and defense-related materials. Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the explosion, and investigations are ongoing.

