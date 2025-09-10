Explosions rock Vilnius as fuel rail cars catch fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Powerful explosions were reported in the suburbs of Lithuania’s capital on Wednesday after several rail cars carrying liquefied natural gas caught fire, police said.

At least one person was injured, according to the fire and rescue department. Thick columns of smoke were seen rising over Vilnius, with authorities urging nearby residents to remain indoors, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The cause of the fire has not yet been officially determined. However, local media suggested it may have been triggered by employee negligence. Police said the rail cars belonged to the Polish energy company Orlen.

News.Az