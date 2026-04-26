White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting IN DETAILS

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US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night, after gunshots were reported on the premises.

The US Secret Service confirmed that no one was injured in the "shooting incident", and one person has been taken into custody, News.az reports.

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In an address from the White House, the president said it was "always shocking when this happens, that never changes".

Immediately after the incident, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we "LET THE SHOW GO ON" but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement."

He followed up with a second post, where he said law enforcement had requested that he and the first lady leave the premises.

What did Trump say in his address following the shooting?

Speaking from the White House an hour or so after the incident, the president said that a man had been taken into custody after he charged security at the Washington Hilton hotel with a "powerful" weapon".

Pointing reporters in the direction of Truth Social, where he said he had shared a video of the "thug" charging a security checkpoint as well as a photo of him in custody, Trump called the gunman a "very sick man".

Trump said one Secret Service agent was shot at very close range in the incident, but saved by his bullet-proof vest.

"I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great," he said.

"He has very high spirits, and we told him we love him and respect him, and he's a very proud guy."

The president described a room that was "totally unified", with a "tremendous amount of love and coming together" in the aftermath of the gunfire.

Trump emphasised he wanted the event to resume following the apprehension of the suspect, but protocol prevented this.

The event will be rescheduled, Trump said, insisting he would make it "bigger and better and even nicer".

The president also made reference to the two previous attempts on his life, including at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and another time while Trump was golfing in Palm Beach, Florida.

He said it was "always shocking when this happens, that never changes", noting that the first lady was "rather traumatised" by the incident.

The president also thanked the media, who he says were "very responsible" in their coverage of the unfolding situation.

What has Trump shared to social media?

Shortly before giving an address to the media, Trump shared images and a video of the alleged shooting suspect.

The close-up photo shows a shirtless man on the floor with his hands cuffed behind his back with Secret Service standing around him.

In the grainy video clip, a person is seen rushing past security officers, who then turn and chase him.

In his address to the media on Saturday evening, the president confirmed that he had given the direction for both the images and the video to be circulated.

Who is the suspect and what has he been charged with?

The alleged shooting suspect is reported to be Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, by the BBC's North American news partner, CBS.

Trump said the FBI and Secret Service were executing search warrants at a California address.

Washington DC's interim police chief Jeffery Carroll said he was a hotel guest where the event was taking place. He said there was no reason to believe anyone else was is in danger.

While law enforcement has confirmed that shots were fired, it is not clear how many. Security officials and the man exchanged fire, police said.

Carroll said the suspect was "armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives".

Jeanine Pirro, US attorney for Washington, said the suspect is facing two counts for using firearm during crime of violence and assault on federal officers using dangerous weapon.

He will be formally charged on Monday, she said.

The motivation for the shooting remains unclear, but Trump has said he hopes to be able to give an update on Sunday.

What happened at the dinner?

The annual White House Correspondents' Dinner was being held at the Washington Hilton hotel, and the president was expected to make an address there later that evening, when gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the ballroom.

Several BBC correspondents, who were in attendance, reported scenes of widespread confusion following the sound of gunshots.

US Secret Service agents were seen escorting the president and the first lady from the room, while senior administration officials including Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth were "bundled" out by their security details.

Other attendees remained in the ballroom under lockdown - with many journalists in the room trying the report the news to their respective organisations.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is an American press tradition that dates back to 1921, and is historically attended by the sitting president.

This was the first time Trump had attended the event as a sitting president; he was last in attendance in 2011.

News.Az