Shooting in Washington occurred at hotel where Reagan was shot in 1981
Source: Reuters
A shooting incident at a White House Correspondents’ Association reception took place at the Hilton Hotel, at the entrance to which an assassination attempt was made on US President Ronald Reagan in 1981
John Hinckley Jr. opened fire with a revolver at that time, injuring Reagan, his press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy, and a police officer, News.Az reports, citing NBC News TV channel.
Saturday's shooting took place at the Hilton Hotel during a reception hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association. President Donald Trump was in attendance. No one from the US administration was injured. One person was detained, the US Secret Service said.
By Faig Mahmudov