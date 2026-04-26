Police say Washington shooter was hotel guest

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US law enforcement officials believe that the suspect in the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association reception at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington was a guest, Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Jeffery Carroll said at a press conference.

"Preliminary information. We do believe he was a guest here at the hotel," Carroll said, adding that the suspect is undergoing examination at a hospital and did not sustain any gunshot wounds, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

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A police department spokesperson also said that the motive is currently unknown, and that investigators hope to determine who the shooter's target was.

According to Reuters, the shooter was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives.

The shooting occurred on Saturday evening in Washington at a White House Correspondents’ Association dinner attended by President Donald Trump. No members of the US administration were injured. One person has been taken into custody, the US Secret Service said.

News.Az