Azerbaijan sees steady economic growth in first eight months of 2025

The data shows that added value in the oil and gas sector rose by 2.1%, while growth in the non-oil and gas sector reached 2.6%, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In terms of distribution, 34.9% of the GDP came from industry, followed by 10.3% from trade and vehicle repair, and 7.1% from transportation and storage. Agriculture, forestry, and fishing contributed 6.3%, construction also made up 6.3%, while tourist accommodation and food services accounted for 2.8%. The information and communication sector represented 1.8%, other sectors comprised 20.7%, and net taxes on products and imports stood at 9.8%.

The GDP per capita was 8,111.3 manats.