Extractive Industries Transparency Commission holds next meeting

Extractive Industries Transparency Commission (EITC) held a meeting on June 7, 2017, at the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), said the Fund in a message.

During the meeting, the result of the request for proposals on selection of the company for reconciling and analyzing the reports on payments of local and foreign extractive companies and government receipts was discussed, according to Trend.

According to the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 10 internationally recognized audit companies operating in the country were invited to bid and 4 (RSM Azerbaijan, Moore Stephens Azerbaijan, BDO Azerbaijan, Baker Tilly Azerbaijan) of them sent their proposals. EIT Commission assessed the proposals of the bidders. According to the results, Moore Stephens Azerbaijan will prepare 2016 EIT report.

Representatives of civil society, foreign embassies, regional representatives of international financial organizations and members of local and foreign extractive companies operating in Azerbaijan participated at the meeting.

During the meeting, EITC’s Secretariat made presentations regarding the Opinion of extractive companies on draft Agreement on collaboration of EITC with local and foreign extractive companies and on initial vision regarding potential web site of the Commission.

