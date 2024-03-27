F-16 to be legitimate target for Russia if used against its forces — Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

US F-16 fighter jets supplied to Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia if they are used against Russian troops from airfields in thirds countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Naturally, if they are used from airfields of third countries, they will be a legitimate target for us, no matter where they might be," Putin said at a meeting with military pilots in the Tver Region when asked if Russia will hit Ukrainian F-16 jets at NATO airfields if they are used from there.

Ukraine has long been asking its Western partners to supply F-16 fighter jets, but the West has consistently maintained that such planes could not be transferred to Ukraine until Kiev’s pilots and ground crews underwent relevant training. Several countries have said that they are ready to take part in programs for the training of Ukrainian pilots. Thus, the Pentagon said in late September that the training of Ukrainian pilots had already begun in Denmark.

However, Kiev’s partners note that the role of F-16 jets should not be overestimated. According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, these warplanes cannot change the situation in the zone of combat operation, although they will enhance Ukraine’s combat capabilities.

