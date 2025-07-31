Yandex metrika counter

F-35 fighter jet crashes in California, pilot ejects safely - VIDEO

F-35 fighter jet crashes in California, pilot ejects safely - VIDEO
An F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California on Wednesday, according to a statement from the U.S. Navy.

The pilot managed to eject safely and is unharmed. No other personnel were affected, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. No additional details have been released. Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-35, has not yet commented on the incident.


