F-35 fighter jet crashes in California, pilot ejects safely - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California on Wednesday, according to a statement from the U.S. Navy.

The pilot managed to eject safely and is unharmed. No other personnel were affected, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

An American fifth-generation #F35 fighter jet has crashed in #California, USA. #planecrash



The publication says that the incident occurred at the Lemoore Naval Air Station in central California.



"The pilot managed to eject successfully and is safe. There were no other… pic.twitter.com/mejaQV8rwp — News.Az (@news_az) July 31, 2025

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. No additional details have been released. Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-35, has not yet commented on the incident.

News.Az