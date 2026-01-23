Fable 2026 launch confirmed for PS5, Xbox, and PC - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Playground Games has revealed its most detailed look yet at the upcoming Fable reboot, confirming an Autumn 2026 release window and launch on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation 5. It marks the first official release timeframe since the project was announced in 2020 — and the first time a Fable game will appear on a Sony console.

The studio, best known for the Forza Horizon series, is positioning the new Fable as a fresh beginning rather than a direct sequel. Game director Ralph Fulton said the title remains faithful to the spirit of the original Lionhead trilogy while introducing a new story and timeline. “Although our game is a new beginning, what we’re making is true to the classic Fable identity,” he said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The story begins in the village of Briar Hill, where the protagonist discovers emerging heroic powers after a mysterious stranger turns villagers — including the player’s grandmother — into stone. This catastrophe pushes the player into an open-world adventure that will “change Albion forever.” While familiar locations and characters may return, the narrative is not bound to previous games’ timelines.

Gameplay will feature a fully open world, moral decision-making that shapes reputation, and dynamic NPC interactions. Every non-player character will have a name, role, and daily routine, reacting to the player’s actions. Players can customize combat styles using melee weapons, ranged attacks, and magic, alongside classic Fable features such as buying homes, taking side jobs, and forming relationships.

The reboot is the first new Fable entry since 2016, when Microsoft closed original developer Lionhead Studios. After years of silence, the project re-emerged with trailers in 2023 and 2024, previously hinting at a 2025 release. The new Autumn 2026 window confirms a delay but offers the clearest roadmap yet.

Playground Games has not confirmed whether Fable will launch day-one on Xbox Game Pass, though this is typical for Microsoft first-party titles.

